Dhanada Corp Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, down 56.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in December 2020 down 56.8% from Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2020 down 208.03% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020 down 56.79% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2019.

Dhanada Corp shares closed at 2.57 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given -4.46% returns over the last 6 months and 202.35% over the last 12 months.