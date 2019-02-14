Dhanada Corp Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore, up 11.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore in December 2018 up 11.55% from Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018 up 112.68% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2018 up 48.1% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2017.

Dhanada Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2017.

Dhanada Corp shares closed at 3.87 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -50.26% returns over the last 6 months and -9.15% over the last 12 months.