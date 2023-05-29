Dhan Jeevan Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore, up 15.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore in March 2023 up 15.51% from Rs. 4.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 95.73% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 up 625% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Dhan Jeevan shares closed at 13.50 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.25% returns over the last 6 months and -12.62% over the last 12 months.