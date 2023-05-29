Dhan Jeevan Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore, up 15.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhan Jeevan are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore in March 2023 up 15.51% from Rs. 4.30 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 95.73% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 up 625% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.
Dhan Jeevan shares closed at 13.50 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.25% returns over the last 6 months and -12.62% over the last 12 months.
|Dhan Jeevan
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.96
|4.65
|4.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.96
|4.65
|4.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.37
|1.17
|1.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.08
|0.08
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.26
|0.60
|0.71
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.24
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.18
|2.62
|2.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.06
|-0.26
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.09
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.06
|0.02
|-0.21
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.06
|0.02
|-0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.06
|0.02
|-0.22
|Tax
|0.07
|0.00
|0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.02
|-0.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.02
|-0.40
|Equity Share Capital
|4.10
|4.10
|4.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.05
|-0.97
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.05
|-0.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.05
|-0.97
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.05
|-0.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited