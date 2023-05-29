English
    Dhan Jeevan Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore, up 15.51% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhan Jeevan are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore in March 2023 up 15.51% from Rs. 4.30 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 95.73% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 up 625% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    Dhan Jeevan shares closed at 13.50 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.25% returns over the last 6 months and -12.62% over the last 12 months.

    Dhan Jeevan
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.964.654.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.964.654.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.371.171.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.080.08-0.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.260.600.71
    Depreciation0.230.240.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.182.622.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.06-0.26
    Other Income0.060.090.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.060.02-0.21
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.060.02-0.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.060.02-0.22
    Tax0.070.000.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.02-0.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.02-0.40
    Equity Share Capital4.104.104.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.05-0.97
    Diluted EPS-0.040.05-0.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.05-0.97
    Diluted EPS-0.040.05-0.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 03:36 pm