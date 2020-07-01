Dhan Jeevan Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.64 crore, up 6.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.64 crore in March 2020 up 6.77% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020 up 50.21% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020 up 333.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

Dhan Jeevan shares closed at 8.40 on June 22, 2020 (BSE)