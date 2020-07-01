Dhan Jeevan Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.64 crore, up 6.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhan Jeevan are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.64 crore in March 2020 up 6.77% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020 up 50.21% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020 up 333.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.
Dhan Jeevan shares closed at 8.40 on June 22, 2020 (BSE)
|Dhan Jeevan
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.64
|4.59
|4.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.64
|4.59
|4.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.55
|1.03
|0.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.25
|0.79
|1.20
|Depreciation
|0.27
|0.28
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.74
|2.59
|3.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-0.09
|-0.25
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.04
|-0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|-0.05
|-0.26
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-0.05
|-0.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.15
|-0.05
|-0.30
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.15
|-0.05
|-0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.15
|-0.05
|-0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|4.10
|4.10
|4.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-0.13
|-0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-0.13
|-0.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-0.13
|-0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-0.13
|-0.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:35 am