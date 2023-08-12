Dhan Jeevan Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.98 crore, up 21.46% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.98 4.96 4.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4.98 4.96 4.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1.20 1.37 1.06 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 -0.08 -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.04 1.26 0.86 Depreciation 0.24 0.23 0.25 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.50 2.18 1.94 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 0.00 -0.01 Other Income 0.06 0.06 0.05 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.05 0.06 0.04 Interest -- 0.00 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.05 0.06 0.04 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.05 0.06 0.04 Tax -- 0.07 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.05 -0.02 0.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.05 -0.02 0.04 Equity Share Capital 4.10 4.10 4.10 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.12 -0.04 0.10 Diluted EPS 0.12 -0.04 0.10 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.12 -0.04 0.10 Diluted EPS 0.12 -0.04 0.10 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited