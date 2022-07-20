Dhan Jeevan Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.10 crore, up 4.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.10 crore in June 2022 up 4.24% from Rs. 3.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 79.82% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022 down 36.96% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2021.

Dhan Jeevan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in June 2021.

Dhan Jeevan shares closed at 11.28 on July 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -40.35% returns over the last 6 months