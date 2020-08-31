Dhan Jeevan Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore, down 73.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore in June 2020 down 73.72% from Rs. 4.75 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2020 down 455.23% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2020 down 205.77% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2019.

Dhan Jeevan shares closed at 7.05 on August 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given -8.44% returns over the last 6 months and -25.79% over the last 12 months.