Dhan Jeevan Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore, down 73.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhan Jeevan are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore in June 2020 down 73.72% from Rs. 4.75 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2020 down 455.23% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2020 down 205.77% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2019.
Dhan Jeevan shares closed at 7.05 on August 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given -8.44% returns over the last 6 months and -25.79% over the last 12 months.
|Dhan Jeevan
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.25
|4.64
|4.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.25
|4.64
|4.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.25
|0.55
|0.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.53
|1.25
|0.76
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.27
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.08
|2.74
|2.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.87
|-0.17
|0.21
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.81
|-0.14
|0.25
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.82
|-0.15
|0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.82
|-0.15
|0.23
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.82
|-0.15
|0.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.82
|-0.15
|0.23
|Equity Share Capital
|4.10
|4.10
|4.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.99
|-0.37
|0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-1.99
|-0.37
|0.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.99
|-0.37
|0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-1.99
|-0.37
|0.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 10:11 am