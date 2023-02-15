 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhan Jeevan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.65 crore, down 0.04% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhan Jeevan are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.65 crore in December 2022 down 0.04% from Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 94.7% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 62.86% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.

Dhan Jeevan
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.65 3.97 4.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.65 3.97 4.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.17 1.00 0.82
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.08 -0.03 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.60 1.06 0.88
Depreciation 0.24 0.24 0.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.62 2.01 2.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 -0.31 0.36
Other Income 0.09 0.05 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 -0.26 0.44
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.02 -0.26 0.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.02 -0.26 0.44
Tax 0.00 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.02 -0.26 0.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.02 -0.26 0.44
Equity Share Capital 4.10 4.10 4.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 -0.64 1.07
Diluted EPS 0.05 -0.64 1.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 -0.64 1.07
Diluted EPS 0.05 -0.64 1.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited