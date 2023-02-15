Dhan Jeevan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.65 crore, down 0.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.65 crore in December 2022 down 0.04% from Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 94.7% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 62.86% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.