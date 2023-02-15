Dhan Jeevan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.65 crore, down 0.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.65 crore in December 2022 down 0.04% from Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 94.7% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 62.86% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.

Dhan Jeevan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.07 in December 2021.

Dhan Jeevan shares closed at 13.70 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.04% returns over the last 6 months and -26.54% over the last 12 months.