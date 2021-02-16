Dhan Jeevan Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.33 crore, down 49.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.33 crore in December 2020 down 49.29% from Rs. 4.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020 down 349.22% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 86.96% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2019.

Dhan Jeevan shares closed at 8.40 on February 04, 2021 (BSE)