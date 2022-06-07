 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhampure Specia Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.45 crore, up 423.65% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhampure Specialty Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.45 crore in March 2022 up 423.65% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 down 181.65% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022 down 235.9% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021.

Dhampure Specia shares closed at 41.00 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.14% returns over the last 6 months and 8.90% over the last 12 months.

Dhampure Specialty Sugars
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.45 4.46 0.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.45 4.46 0.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.47 2.35 1.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.08 0.39 -1.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.32 0.46 0.38
Depreciation 0.10 0.06 -0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.12 0.96 0.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.64 0.24 -1.19
Other Income 0.01 0.00 1.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.63 0.24 0.47
Interest 0.00 0.00 -0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.63 0.24 0.47
Exceptional Items 0.00 -- -0.04
P/L Before Tax -0.64 0.24 0.43
Tax -0.16 0.06 -0.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.47 0.18 0.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.47 0.18 0.58
Equity Share Capital 7.93 7.93 7.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.60 0.22 0.73
Diluted EPS -0.60 0.22 0.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.60 0.22 0.73
Diluted EPS -0.60 0.22 0.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 7, 2022 09:44 am
