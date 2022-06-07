Dhampure Specia Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.45 crore, up 423.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.45 crore in March 2022 up 423.65% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 down 181.65% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022 down 235.9% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021.

Dhampure Specia shares closed at 41.00 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.14% returns over the last 6 months and 8.90% over the last 12 months.