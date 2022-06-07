Dhampure Specia Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.45 crore, up 423.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhampure Specialty Sugars are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.45 crore in March 2022 up 423.65% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 down 181.65% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022 down 235.9% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021.
Dhampure Specia shares closed at 41.00 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.14% returns over the last 6 months and 8.90% over the last 12 months.
|
|Dhampure Specialty Sugars
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.45
|4.46
|0.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.45
|4.46
|0.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.47
|2.35
|1.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.08
|0.39
|-1.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.32
|0.46
|0.38
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.06
|-0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.12
|0.96
|0.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|0.24
|-1.19
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|1.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.63
|0.24
|0.47
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.63
|0.24
|0.47
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|--
|-0.04
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.64
|0.24
|0.43
|Tax
|-0.16
|0.06
|-0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.47
|0.18
|0.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.47
|0.18
|0.58
|Equity Share Capital
|7.93
|7.93
|7.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|0.22
|0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|0.22
|0.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|0.22
|0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|0.22
|0.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited