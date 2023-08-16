Dhampure Specia Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.03 crore, up 22.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.03 crore in June 2023 up 22.75% from Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 41.79% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

Dhampure Specia EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

Dhampure Specia shares closed at 45.99 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 64.25% returns over the last 6 months and 15.84% over the last 12 months.