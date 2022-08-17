Dhampure Specia Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore, up 5.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore in June 2022 up 5.4% from Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 96.51% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 84.62% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021.

Dhampure Specia EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in June 2021.

Dhampure Specia shares closed at 39.70 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.70% returns over the last 6 months and 32.78% over the last 12 months.