Dhampure Specia Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.34 crore, down 5.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.34 crore in June 2021 down 5.27% from Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021 up 407.7% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021 up 100% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2020.

Dhampure Specia EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2020.

Dhampure Specia shares closed at 28.00 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 36.59% returns over the last 6 months and 100.00% over the last 12 months.