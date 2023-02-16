 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhampure Specia Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore, down 5.65% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhampure Specialty Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore in December 2022 down 5.65% from Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 121.17% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 up 93.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

Dhampure Specialty Sugars
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.21 2.66 4.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.21 2.66 4.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.54 1.91 2.35
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.07 -0.19 0.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.37 0.39 0.46
Depreciation 0.06 0.05 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.78 0.89 0.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.52 -0.39 0.24
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.52 -0.38 0.24
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.52 -0.38 0.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.52 -0.38 0.24
Tax 0.13 -- 0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.39 -0.38 0.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.39 -0.38 0.18
Equity Share Capital 7.93 7.93 7.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.49 -0.48 0.22
Diluted EPS 0.49 -0.48 0.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.49 -0.48 0.22
Diluted EPS 0.49 -0.48 0.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited