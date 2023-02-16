Dhampure Specia Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore, down 5.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore in December 2022 down 5.65% from Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 121.17% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 up 93.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.