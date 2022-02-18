Dhampure Specia Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.46 crore, up 1.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.46 crore in December 2021 up 1.1% from Rs. 4.41 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021 down 3.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020.

Dhampure Specia EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2020.

Dhampure Specia shares closed at 38.70 on February 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.31% returns over the last 6 months and 84.29% over the last 12 months.