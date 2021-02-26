Dhampure Specia Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.41 crore, up 56.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.41 crore in December 2020 up 56.85% from Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020 up 6.46% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020 up 80% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2019.

Dhampure Specia EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.

Dhampure Specia shares closed at 20.95 on February 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 42.71% returns over the last 6 months and 41.55% over the last 12 months.