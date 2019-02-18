Dhampure Specia Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore, up 0.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore in December 2018 up 0.19% from Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2018 up 324.6% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2018 up 241.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2017.

Dhampure Specia EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2017.

Dhampure Specia shares closed at 11.50 on February 15, 2019 (BSE) and has given 11.33% returns over the last 6 months and -30.30% over the last 12 months.