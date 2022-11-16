Dhampure Specia Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore, down 14.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhampure Specialty Sugars are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore in September 2022 down 14.02% from Rs. 5.72 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2022 down 206.44% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 down 146.15% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021.
Dhampure Specia shares closed at 37.40 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.48% returns over the last 6 months and 3.17% over the last 12 months.
|
|Dhampure Specialty Sugars
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.92
|4.73
|5.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.92
|4.73
|5.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.34
|2.89
|3.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.19
|-0.19
|-0.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.62
|0.60
|0.78
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.35
|1.22
|1.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.14
|0.31
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|0.14
|0.31
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.26
|0.14
|0.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.26
|0.14
|0.31
|Tax
|--
|0.04
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.26
|0.10
|0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.26
|0.10
|0.24
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.26
|0.10
|0.25
|Equity Share Capital
|7.93
|7.93
|7.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|0.13
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|0.13
|0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|0.13
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|0.13
|0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited