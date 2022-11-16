 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhampure Specia Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore, down 14.02% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhampure Specialty Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore in September 2022 down 14.02% from Rs. 5.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2022 down 206.44% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 down 146.15% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021.

Dhampure Specia shares closed at 37.40 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.48% returns over the last 6 months and 3.17% over the last 12 months.

Dhampure Specialty Sugars
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.92 4.73 5.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.92 4.73 5.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.34 2.89 3.81
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.19 -0.19 -0.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.62 0.60 0.78
Depreciation 0.08 0.08 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.35 1.22 1.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.27 0.14 0.31
Other Income 0.01 -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.26 0.14 0.31
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.26 0.14 0.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.26 0.14 0.31
Tax -- 0.04 0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.26 0.10 0.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.26 0.10 0.24
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.26 0.10 0.25
Equity Share Capital 7.93 7.93 7.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 0.13 0.31
Diluted EPS -0.33 0.13 0.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 0.13 0.31
Diluted EPS -0.33 0.13 0.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dhampure Specia #Dhampure Specialty Sugars #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:55 am