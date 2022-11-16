Dhampure Specia Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore, down 14.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore in September 2022 down 14.02% from Rs. 5.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2022 down 206.44% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 down 146.15% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021.

Dhampure Specia shares closed at 37.40 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.48% returns over the last 6 months and 3.17% over the last 12 months.