    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dhampure Specia Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore, down 14.02% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhampure Specialty Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore in September 2022 down 14.02% from Rs. 5.72 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2022 down 206.44% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 down 146.15% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021.

    Dhampure Specia shares closed at 37.40 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.48% returns over the last 6 months and 3.17% over the last 12 months.

    Dhampure Specialty Sugars
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.924.735.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.924.735.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.342.893.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.19-0.19-0.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.620.600.78
    Depreciation0.080.080.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.351.221.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.270.140.31
    Other Income0.01--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.260.140.31
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.260.140.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.260.140.31
    Tax--0.040.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.260.100.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.260.100.24
    Minority Interest0.000.000.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.260.100.25
    Equity Share Capital7.937.937.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.330.130.31
    Diluted EPS-0.330.130.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.330.130.31
    Diluted EPS-0.330.130.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dhampure Specia #Dhampure Specialty Sugars #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:55 am