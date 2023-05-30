English
    Dhampure Specia Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.51 crore, down 0.29% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhampure Specialty Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.51 crore in March 2023 down 0.29% from Rs. 5.52 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2023 up 454.09% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2023 up 482.26% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

    Dhampure Specia EPS has increased to Rs. 2.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.67 in March 2022.

    Dhampure Specia shares closed at 54.59 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 58.92% returns over the last 6 months and 39.80% over the last 12 months.

    Dhampure Specialty Sugars
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.516.415.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.516.415.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.654.012.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.11-0.071.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.490.560.60
    Depreciation0.120.080.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.111.262.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.960.56-1.11
    Other Income3.220.020.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.250.58-0.76
    Interest0.010.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.250.58-0.76
    Exceptional Items0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Tax2.240.58-0.76
    Tax0.460.15-0.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.790.43-0.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.790.43-0.53
    Minority Interest--0.000.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.790.44-0.50
    Equity Share Capital7.937.937.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.250.55-0.67
    Diluted EPS2.250.55-0.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.250.55-0.67
    Diluted EPS2.250.55-0.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 12:00 pm