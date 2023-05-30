Dhampure Specia Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.51 crore, down 0.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.51 crore in March 2023 down 0.29% from Rs. 5.52 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2023 up 454.09% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2023 up 482.26% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

Dhampure Specia EPS has increased to Rs. 2.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.67 in March 2022.

Dhampure Specia shares closed at 54.59 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 58.92% returns over the last 6 months and 39.80% over the last 12 months.