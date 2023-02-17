 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhampure Specia Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.41 crore, down 15.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhampure Specialty Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.41 crore in December 2022 down 15.4% from Rs. 7.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 up 46.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2022 up 29.41% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

Dhampure Specialty Sugars
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.41 4.92 7.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.41 4.92 7.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.01 3.34 3.90
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.07 -0.19 0.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.56 0.62 0.66
Depreciation 0.08 0.08 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.26 1.35 2.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.56 -0.27 0.43
Other Income 0.02 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.58 -0.26 0.43
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.58 -0.26 0.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.58 -0.26 0.43
Tax 0.15 -- 0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.43 -0.26 0.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.43 -0.26 0.32
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 -0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.44 -0.26 0.30
Equity Share Capital 7.93 7.93 7.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.55 -0.33 0.41
Diluted EPS 0.55 -0.33 0.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.55 -0.33 0.41
Diluted EPS 0.55 -0.33 0.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited