Dhampure Specia Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.41 crore, down 15.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.41 crore in December 2022 down 15.4% from Rs. 7.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 up 46.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2022 up 29.41% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.