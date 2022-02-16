Dhampure Specia Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.58 crore, up 61.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhampure Specialty Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.58 crore in December 2021 up 61.99% from Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021 up 31.3% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2020.

Dhampure Specia EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2020.

Dhampure Specia shares closed at 39.50 on February 15, 2022 (BSE)