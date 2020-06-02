App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 09:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dhampur Sugars posts Q4 net profit of Rs 104 crore

Total income rose to Rs 1,092.75 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 879.37 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Dhampur Sugars Ltd on Tuesday reported a marginal fall in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March at Rs 104.07 crore. Its net profit stood at Rs 108.82 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 1,092.75 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 879.37 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

For fiscal 2019-20, net profit fell to Rs 215.62 crore from Rs 250.92 crore in 2018-19.

Total income rose to Rs 3,556.21 crore in 2019-20 from Rs 2,910.71 crore in the previous year.

