Dhampur Sugar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 505.91 crore, down 33.66% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 11:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhampur Sugar Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 505.91 crore in September 2022 down 33.66% from Rs. 762.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.68 crore in September 2022 down 60.47% from Rs. 27.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.67 crore in September 2022 down 47.08% from Rs. 69.29 crore in September 2021.

Dhampur Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.07 in September 2021.

Dhampur Sugar shares closed at 214.50 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -60.12% returns over the last 6 months and -30.32% over the last 12 months.

Dhampur Sugar Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 505.91 693.99 762.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 505.91 693.99 762.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 45.13 335.38 61.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.87 6.25 6.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 373.86 215.65 539.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.16 17.65 30.32
Depreciation 10.28 12.25 15.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.80 40.84 58.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.80 65.96 51.61
Other Income 6.59 5.08 2.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.39 71.04 53.64
Interest 10.53 17.22 17.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.86 53.82 35.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.86 53.82 35.85
Tax 5.18 18.11 8.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.68 35.71 27.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.68 35.71 27.01
Equity Share Capital 66.39 66.39 66.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.61 5.38 4.07
Diluted EPS 1.61 5.38 4.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.61 5.38 4.07
Diluted EPS 1.61 5.38 4.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 20, 2022 11:33 pm
