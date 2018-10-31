Dhampur Sugar Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 494.03 crore, down 37.18% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 494.03 crore in September 2018 down 37.18% from Rs. 786.36 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.03 crore in September 2018 down 50.54% from Rs. 62.75 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.37 crore in September 2018 down 39.63% from Rs. 128.17 crore in September 2017.

Dhampur Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.67 in September 2018 from Rs. 9.45 in September 2017.

Dhampur Sugar shares closed at 165.25 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given 74.04% returns over the last 6 months and -47.69% over the last 12 months.