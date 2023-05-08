English
    Dhampur Sugar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 666.44 crore, up 32.78% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhampur Sugar Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 666.44 crore in March 2023 up 32.78% from Rs. 501.91 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.89 crore in March 2023 up 75.66% from Rs. 32.96 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.05 crore in March 2023 up 33.94% from Rs. 78.43 crore in March 2022.

    Dhampur Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 8.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.96 in March 2022.

    Dhampur Sugar shares closed at 256.40 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.56% returns over the last 6 months and -50.73% over the last 12 months.

    Dhampur Sugar Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations666.44545.35501.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations666.44545.35501.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials765.46545.51701.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.305.956.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-292.47-162.97-367.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.1522.1025.55
    Depreciation15.7013.8413.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.8548.9864.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.4571.9357.18
    Other Income2.900.237.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.3572.1664.48
    Interest10.625.4714.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.7366.6850.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax78.7366.6850.44
    Tax20.8420.6717.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities57.8946.0132.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period57.8946.0132.96
    Equity Share Capital66.3866.3966.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.726.934.96
    Diluted EPS8.726.934.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.726.934.96
    Diluted EPS8.726.934.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
