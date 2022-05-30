Dhampur Sugar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 501.91 crore, down 54.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 501.91 crore in March 2022 down 54.06% from Rs. 1,092.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.96 crore in March 2022 down 57.13% from Rs. 76.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.43 crore in March 2022 down 53.79% from Rs. 169.71 crore in March 2021.

Dhampur Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.96 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.58 in March 2021.

Dhampur Sugar shares closed at 242.40 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.71% returns over the last 6 months and -24.20% over the last 12 months.