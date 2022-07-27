 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dhampur Sugar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 693.99 crore, down 14.41% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 11:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhampur Sugar Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 693.99 crore in June 2022 down 14.41% from Rs. 810.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.71 crore in June 2022 down 21.39% from Rs. 45.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.29 crore in June 2022 down 22.61% from Rs. 107.63 crore in June 2021.

Dhampur Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.38 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.84 in June 2021.

Dhampur Sugar shares closed at 223.75 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -39.31% returns over the last 6 months and -34.59% over the last 12 months.

Dhampur Sugar Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 693.99 501.91 810.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 693.99 501.91 810.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 335.38 701.14 550.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.25 6.96 10.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 215.65 -367.65 40.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.65 25.55 36.15
Depreciation 12.25 13.95 19.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.84 64.78 69.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.96 57.18 84.30
Other Income 5.08 7.30 3.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.04 64.48 87.72
Interest 17.22 14.04 25.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 53.82 50.44 61.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 53.82 50.44 61.73
Tax 18.11 17.48 16.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.71 32.96 45.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.71 32.96 45.42
Equity Share Capital 66.39 66.39 66.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.38 4.96 6.84
Diluted EPS 5.38 4.96 6.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.38 4.96 6.84
Diluted EPS 5.38 4.96 6.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dhampur Sugar #Dhampur Sugar Mills #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
first published: Jul 27, 2022 11:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.