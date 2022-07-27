Dhampur Sugar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 693.99 crore, down 14.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 693.99 crore in June 2022 down 14.41% from Rs. 810.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.71 crore in June 2022 down 21.39% from Rs. 45.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.29 crore in June 2022 down 22.61% from Rs. 107.63 crore in June 2021.

Dhampur Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.38 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.84 in June 2021.

Dhampur Sugar shares closed at 223.75 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -39.31% returns over the last 6 months and -34.59% over the last 12 months.