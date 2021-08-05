Dhampur Sugar Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 810.80 crore, down 24.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 810.80 crore in June 2021 down 24.01% from Rs. 1,067.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.42 crore in June 2021 down 16.99% from Rs. 54.72 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.63 crore in June 2021 down 8.89% from Rs. 118.13 crore in June 2020.

Dhampur Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.84 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.24 in June 2020.

Dhampur Sugar shares closed at 329.60 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 94.17% returns over the last 6 months and 160.35% over the last 12 months.