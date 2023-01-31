 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhampur Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 545.35 crore, down 39.07% Y-o-Y

Jan 31, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhampur Sugar Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 545.35 crore in December 2022 down 39.07% from Rs. 895.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.01 crore in December 2022 down 39.82% from Rs. 76.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.00 crore in December 2022 down 37.3% from Rs. 137.16 crore in December 2021.

Dhampur Sugar Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 545.35 505.91 895.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 545.35 505.91 895.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 545.51 45.13 963.80
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.95 2.87 7.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -162.97 373.86 -340.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.10 22.16 38.61
Depreciation 13.84 10.28 21.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 48.98 31.80 89.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.93 19.80 114.72
Other Income 0.23 6.59 0.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.16 26.39 115.50
Interest 5.47 10.53 11.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 66.68 15.86 103.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 66.68 15.86 103.81
Tax 20.67 5.18 27.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.01 10.68 76.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.01 10.68 76.46
Equity Share Capital 66.39 66.39 66.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.93 1.61 11.52
Diluted EPS 6.93 1.61 11.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.93 1.61 11.52
Diluted EPS 6.93 1.61 11.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
