Dhampur Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 545.35 crore, down 39.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 545.35 crore in December 2022 down 39.07% from Rs. 895.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.01 crore in December 2022 down 39.82% from Rs. 76.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.00 crore in December 2022 down 37.3% from Rs. 137.16 crore in December 2021.