    Dhampur Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 545.35 crore, down 39.07% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhampur Sugar Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 545.35 crore in December 2022 down 39.07% from Rs. 895.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.01 crore in December 2022 down 39.82% from Rs. 76.46 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.00 crore in December 2022 down 37.3% from Rs. 137.16 crore in December 2021.

    Dhampur Sugar Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations545.35505.91895.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations545.35505.91895.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials545.5145.13963.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.952.877.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-162.97373.86-340.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.1022.1638.61
    Depreciation13.8410.2821.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.9831.8089.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.9319.80114.72
    Other Income0.236.590.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.1626.39115.50
    Interest5.4710.5311.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.6815.86103.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax66.6815.86103.81
    Tax20.675.1827.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.0110.6876.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.0110.6876.46
    Equity Share Capital66.3966.3966.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.931.6111.52
    Diluted EPS6.931.6111.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.931.6111.52
    Diluted EPS6.931.6111.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited