Dhampur Sugar Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 895.02 crore, down 16.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 895.02 crore in December 2021 down 16.91% from Rs. 1,077.16 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.46 crore in December 2021 up 30.99% from Rs. 58.37 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.16 crore in December 2021 up 19.34% from Rs. 114.93 crore in December 2020.

Dhampur Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 11.52 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.79 in December 2020.

Dhampur Sugar shares closed at 412.90 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.44% returns over the last 6 months and 147.10% over the last 12 months.