Dhampur Sugar Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,077.16 crore, up 39.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,077.16 crore in December 2020 up 39.6% from Rs. 771.63 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.37 crore in December 2020 up 48.5% from Rs. 39.31 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.93 crore in December 2020 up 23.81% from Rs. 92.83 crore in December 2019.

Dhampur Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 8.79 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.92 in December 2019.

Dhampur Sugar shares closed at 164.30 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.41% returns over the last 6 months and -14.52% over the last 12 months.