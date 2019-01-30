Dhampur Sugar Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 730.48 crore, down 5.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 730.48 crore in December 2018 down 5.37% from Rs. 771.96 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.36 crore in December 2018 up 32.29% from Rs. 66.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.51 crore in December 2018 up 2.8% from Rs. 123.07 crore in December 2017.

Dhampur Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 13.16 in December 2018 from Rs. 9.95 in December 2017.

Dhampur Sugar shares closed at 159.50 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 89.99% returns over the last 6 months and -17.10% over the last 12 months.