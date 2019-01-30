App
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 06:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dhampur Sugar Q3 profit up 10% at Rs 82 crore

Its net profit for the quarter ended December 2017 stood at Rs 74.73 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd on Wednesday reported a 10 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 82.04 crore for the third quarter of 2018-19.

Its net profit for the quarter ended December 2017 stood at Rs 74.73 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 799.43 crore in the said quarter from Rs 783.65 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
