Dhampur Sugar Q3 profit up 10% at Rs 82 crore

Its net profit for the quarter ended December 2017 stood at Rs 74.73 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.Total income rose to Rs 799.43 crore in the said quarter from Rs 783.65 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 06:30 pm