Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 08:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dhampur Sugar Mills Q3 net profit down 38%

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 82.04 crore for the October-December quarter of the 2018-19, according to the BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Dhampur Sugar Mills on Monday posted a 38 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 51.02 crore for the third quarter of the 2019-20 on sluggish revenues.

Net income declined on a consolidated basis to Rs 822.15 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 799.43 crore in the same quarter of the 2018-19.

Expenses also increased to Rs 768.88 crore from Rs 710.42 crore in the said period.

related news

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of 10 each for the 2019-20 financial year.

Dhampur International, EHAAT Ltd and DETS Ltd are three subsidiaries of Uttar Pradesh-based Dhampur Sugar Mills.

The company's shares fell 5.02 per cent to close at Rs 192.10 a piece on the BSE on Monday.

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 08:25 pm

tags #Business #Dhampur Sugar Mills #Results

