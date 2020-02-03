Dhampur Sugar Mills Q3 net profit down 38%

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 82.04 crore for the October-December quarter of the 2018-19, according to the BSE filing.
Dhampur Sugar Mills on Monday posted a 38 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 51.02 crore for the third quarter of the 2019-20 on sluggish revenues.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 82.04 crore for the October-December quarter of the 2018-19, according to the BSE filing.
Net income declined on a consolidated basis to Rs 822.15 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 799.43 crore in the same quarter of the 2018-19.
Expenses also increased to Rs 768.88 crore from Rs 710.42 crore in the said period.
The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of 10 each for the 2019-20 financial year.
Dhampur International, EHAAT Ltd and DETS Ltd are three subsidiaries of Uttar Pradesh-based Dhampur Sugar Mills.The company's shares fell 5.02 per cent to close at Rs 192.10 a piece on the BSE on Monday.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.