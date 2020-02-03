Dhampur Sugar Mills Q3 net profit down 38%

Dhampur Sugar Mills on Monday posted a 38 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 51.02 crore for the third quarter of the 2019-20 on sluggish revenues.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 82.04 crore for the October-December quarter of the 2018-19, according to the BSE filing.

Net income declined on a consolidated basis to Rs 822.15 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 799.43 crore in the same quarter of the 2018-19.

Expenses also increased to Rs 768.88 crore from Rs 710.42 crore in the said period.

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of 10 each for the 2019-20 financial year.

Dhampur International, EHAAT Ltd and DETS Ltd are three subsidiaries of Uttar Pradesh-based Dhampur Sugar Mills.