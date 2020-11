Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd on Friday reported nearly 14-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 28.15 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

Its net profit stood at Rs 2.05 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to Rs 957.99 crore in the September quarter, from Rs 704.07 crore in the corresponding period previous year, according to a regulatory filing.