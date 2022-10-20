Dhampur Sugar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 541.19 crore, down 29.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhampur Sugar Mills are:Net Sales at Rs 541.19 crore in September 2022 down 29.03% from Rs. 762.55 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.41 crore in September 2022 down 56.55% from Rs. 26.25 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.54 crore in September 2022 down 45.52% from Rs. 68.90 crore in September 2021.
Dhampur Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.95 in September 2021.
|Dhampur Sugar shares closed at 214.50 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -60.12% returns over the last 6 months and -30.32% over the last 12 months.
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|541.19
|703.30
|762.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|541.19
|703.30
|762.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|45.13
|335.38
|61.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.87
|6.25
|6.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|402.40
|220.96
|539.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.16
|17.65
|30.83
|Depreciation
|10.28
|12.25
|16.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|37.68
|41.25
|59.09
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.67
|69.56
|50.03
|Other Income
|6.59
|5.08
|2.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.26
|74.64
|52.90
|Interest
|10.54
|17.23
|17.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|16.72
|57.41
|35.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|16.72
|57.41
|35.12
|Tax
|5.18
|18.11
|8.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.54
|39.30
|26.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-0.02
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.54
|39.30
|26.25
|Minority Interest
|-0.13
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|11.41
|39.30
|26.25
|Equity Share Capital
|66.39
|66.39
|66.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.74
|5.92
|3.95
|Diluted EPS
|1.74
|5.92
|3.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.74
|5.92
|3.95
|Diluted EPS
|1.74
|5.92
|3.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited