Dhampur Sugar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 541.19 crore, down 29.03% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 11:41 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhampur Sugar Mills are:Net Sales at Rs 541.19 crore in September 2022 down 29.03% from Rs. 762.55 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.41 crore in September 2022 down 56.55% from Rs. 26.25 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.54 crore in September 2022 down 45.52% from Rs. 68.90 crore in September 2021.
Dhampur Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.95 in September 2021. Dhampur Sugar shares closed at 214.50 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -60.12% returns over the last 6 months and -30.32% over the last 12 months.
Dhampur Sugar Mills
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations541.19703.30762.55
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations541.19703.30762.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials45.13335.3861.48
Purchase of Traded Goods2.876.256.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks402.40220.96539.10
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost22.1617.6530.83
Depreciation10.2812.2516.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses37.6841.2559.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.6769.5650.03
Other Income6.595.082.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.2674.6452.90
Interest10.5417.2317.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.7257.4135.12
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax16.7257.4135.12
Tax5.1818.118.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.5439.3026.27
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-----0.02
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.5439.3026.25
Minority Interest-0.13----
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.4139.3026.25
Equity Share Capital66.3966.3966.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.745.923.95
Diluted EPS1.745.923.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.745.923.95
Diluted EPS1.745.923.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 20, 2022 11:33 pm
