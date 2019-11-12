Dhampur Sugar Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 693.95 crore, up 30.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 693.95 crore in September 2019 up 30.25% from Rs. 532.79 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.90 crore in September 2019 down 89.96% from Rs. 28.87 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.40 crore in September 2019 down 41.61% from Rs. 74.33 crore in September 2018.

Dhampur Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in September 2019 from Rs. 4.35 in September 2018.

Dhampur Sugar shares closed at 207.90 on November 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.07% returns over the last 6 months and 15.95% over the last 12 months.