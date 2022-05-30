 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhampur Sugar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 466.72 crore, down 56.3% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhampur Sugar Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 466.72 crore in March 2022 down 56.3% from Rs. 1,068.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.73 crore in March 2022 down 67.49% from Rs. 91.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.20 crore in March 2022 down 55.38% from Rs. 168.52 crore in March 2021.

Dhampur Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 13.77 in March 2021.

Dhampur Sugar shares closed at 242.60 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)

Dhampur Sugar Mills
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 466.72 895.02 1,068.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 466.72 895.02 1,068.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 701.14 963.80 1,214.41
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.30 4.97 20.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -402.49 -340.35 -494.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.55 39.29 39.62
Depreciation 13.95 21.68 20.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 65.34 91.53 128.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.94 114.08 138.31
Other Income 7.30 0.98 10.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.25 115.06 148.49
Interest 14.04 11.70 19.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 47.20 103.36 128.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 47.20 103.36 128.59
Tax 17.48 27.35 37.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.72 76.01 91.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -0.06
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.72 76.01 91.44
Minority Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 29.73 76.02 91.44
Equity Share Capital 66.39 66.39 66.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.48 11.45 13.77
Diluted EPS 4.48 11.45 13.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.48 11.45 13.77
Diluted EPS 4.48 11.45 13.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Dhampur Sugar #Dhampur Sugar Mills #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
first published: May 30, 2022 06:52 pm
