Dhampur Sugar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 466.72 crore, down 56.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 466.72 crore in March 2022 down 56.3% from Rs. 1,068.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.73 crore in March 2022 down 67.49% from Rs. 91.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.20 crore in March 2022 down 55.38% from Rs. 168.52 crore in March 2021.

Dhampur Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 13.77 in March 2021.

Dhampur Sugar shares closed at 242.60 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)