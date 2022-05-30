English
    Dhampur Sugar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 466.72 crore, down 56.3% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhampur Sugar Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 466.72 crore in March 2022 down 56.3% from Rs. 1,068.10 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.73 crore in March 2022 down 67.49% from Rs. 91.44 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.20 crore in March 2022 down 55.38% from Rs. 168.52 crore in March 2021.

    Dhampur Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 13.77 in March 2021.

    Dhampur Sugar shares closed at 242.60 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)

    Dhampur Sugar Mills
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations466.72895.021,068.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations466.72895.021,068.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials701.14963.801,214.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.304.9720.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-402.49-340.35-494.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.5539.2939.62
    Depreciation13.9521.6820.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses65.3491.53128.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.94114.08138.31
    Other Income7.300.9810.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.25115.06148.49
    Interest14.0411.7019.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.20103.36128.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax47.20103.36128.59
    Tax17.4827.3537.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.7276.0191.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----0.06
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.7276.0191.44
    Minority Interest0.010.010.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.7376.0291.44
    Equity Share Capital66.3966.3966.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.4811.4513.77
    Diluted EPS4.4811.4513.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.4811.4513.77
    Diluted EPS4.4811.4513.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 30, 2022 06:52 pm
