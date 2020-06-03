Dhampur Sugar Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,066.45 crore, up 20.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,066.45 crore in March 2020 up 20.05% from Rs. 888.37 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.10 crore in March 2020 down 3.4% from Rs. 107.76 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.37 crore in March 2020 down 36.03% from Rs. 192.86 crore in March 2019.

Dhampur Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.68 in March 2020 from Rs. 16.22 in March 2019.

Dhampur Sugar shares closed at 102.95 on June 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given -39.94% returns over the last 6 months and -54.15% over the last 12 months.