you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 20, 2019 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dhampur Sugar Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 888.37 crore, down 3.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhampur Sugar Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 888.37 crore in March 2019 down 3.57% from Rs. 921.24 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.76 crore in March 2019 up 399.19% from Rs. 36.02 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.86 crore in March 2019 up 1987.08% from Rs. 10.22 crore in March 2018.

Dhampur Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 16.22 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.39 in March 2018.

Dhampur Sugar shares closed at 200.65 on May 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 20.76% returns over the last 6 months and 152.39% over the last 12 months.

Dhampur Sugar Mills
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 888.37 798.51 921.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 888.37 798.51 921.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,142.35 705.14 1,231.07
Purchase of Traded Goods 106.73 71.05 30.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -674.08 -212.10 -472.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 44.15 41.36 36.18
Depreciation 27.49 16.50 17.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 88.69 73.45 120.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 153.04 103.10 -42.08
Other Income 12.33 0.92 14.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 165.37 104.02 -27.25
Interest 28.22 15.02 28.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 137.14 89.01 -55.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 137.14 89.01 -55.37
Tax 28.32 6.96 -19.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 108.82 82.05 -36.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 108.82 82.05 -36.02
Minority Interest -1.06 0.15 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 107.76 82.20 -36.02
Equity Share Capital 66.39 66.39 66.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.22 12.38 -5.39
Diluted EPS 16.22 12.38 -5.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.22 12.38 -5.39
Diluted EPS 16.22 12.38 -5.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 20, 2019 05:30 pm

tags #Dhampur Sugar #Dhampur Sugar Mills #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar

