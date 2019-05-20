Dhampur Sugar Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 888.37 crore, down 3.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 888.37 crore in March 2019 down 3.57% from Rs. 921.24 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.76 crore in March 2019 up 399.19% from Rs. 36.02 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.86 crore in March 2019 up 1987.08% from Rs. 10.22 crore in March 2018.

Dhampur Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 16.22 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.39 in March 2018.

Dhampur Sugar shares closed at 200.65 on May 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 20.76% returns over the last 6 months and 152.39% over the last 12 months.