Dhampur Sugar Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 810.80 crore, down 24.86% Y-o-Y

August 03, 2021 / 10:08 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhampur Sugar Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 810.80 crore in June 2021 down 24.86% from Rs. 1,079.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.59 crore in June 2021 down 20.48% from Rs. 54.81 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.95 crore in June 2021 down 10.07% from Rs. 117.81 crore in June 2020.

Dhampur Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.57 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.26 in June 2020.

Dhampur Sugar shares closed at 351.65 on August 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 109.75% returns over the last 6 months and 172.60% over the last 12 months.

Dhampur Sugar Mills
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations810.801,068.101,079.02
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations810.801,068.101,079.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials550.141,214.41680.44
Purchase of Traded Goods10.9820.9925.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks40.07-494.22150.46
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost36.7639.6236.50
Depreciation20.0420.0319.85
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses70.32128.9671.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.49138.3194.03
Other Income3.4310.193.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.91148.4997.96
Interest26.0119.9126.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax59.91128.5971.94
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax59.91128.5971.94
Tax16.3137.0917.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities43.6091.5054.21
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-0.01-0.060.60
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period43.5991.4454.81
Minority Interest--0.010.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates43.5991.4454.81
Equity Share Capital66.3966.3966.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.5713.778.26
Diluted EPS6.5713.778.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.5713.778.26
Diluted EPS6.5713.778.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Dhampur Sugar #Dhampur Sugar Mills #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
first published: Aug 3, 2021 10:00 pm

