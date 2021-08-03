Dhampur Sugar Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 810.80 crore, down 24.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 810.80 crore in June 2021 down 24.86% from Rs. 1,079.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.59 crore in June 2021 down 20.48% from Rs. 54.81 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.95 crore in June 2021 down 10.07% from Rs. 117.81 crore in June 2020.

Dhampur Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.57 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.26 in June 2020.

Dhampur Sugar shares closed at 351.65 on August 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 109.75% returns over the last 6 months and 172.60% over the last 12 months.