Dhampur Sugar Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 937.06 crore, up 27.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 937.06 crore in June 2019 up 27.6% from Rs. 734.40 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.50 crore in June 2019 up 81.39% from Rs. 32.25 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.23 crore in June 2019 up 37.14% from Rs. 93.50 crore in June 2018.

Dhampur Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 8.81 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.86 in June 2018.

Dhampur Sugar shares closed at 160.30 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.97% returns over the last 6 months and 85.53% over the last 12 months.