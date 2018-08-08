Dhampur Sugar consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 734.40 crore

Dhampur Sugar Mills has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 734.40 crore and a net profit of Rs 32.25 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Dhampur Sugar Mills has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 734.40 crore and a net profit of Rs 32.25 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 850.32 crore and net profit was Rs 62.90 crore. Dhampur Sugar shares closed at 93.30 on August 07, 2018 (BSE) and has given -51.51% returns over the last 6 months and -66.21% over the last 12 months. Dhampur Sugar Mills Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 734.40 921.24 850.32 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 734.40 921.24 850.32 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 482.08 1,231.07 197.21 Purchase of Traded Goods 28.09 30.77 25.26 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 20.14 -472.15 433.95 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 37.19 36.18 27.40 Depreciation 15.13 17.03 13.36 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 75.90 120.42 24.46 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.86 -42.08 128.68 Other Income 2.51 14.83 2.30 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.37 -27.25 130.98 Interest 29.66 28.12 44.14 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.72 -55.37 86.84 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 48.72 -55.37 86.84 Tax 17.05 -19.35 24.21 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.66 -36.02 62.63 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.66 -36.02 62.63 Minority Interest 0.59 -- 0.26 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 32.25 -36.02 62.90 Equity Share Capital 66.39 66.39 66.39 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.86 -5.39 9.43 Diluted EPS 4.86 -5.39 9.43 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.86 -5.39 9.43 Diluted EPS 4.86 -5.39 9.43 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 8, 2018 11:53 am