Dhampur Sugar consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 734.40 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 734.40 921.24 850.32 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 734.40 921.24 850.32 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 482.08 1,231.07 197.21 Purchase of Traded Goods 28.09 30.77 25.26 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 20.14 -472.15 433.95 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 37.19 36.18 27.40 Depreciation 15.13 17.03 13.36 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 75.90 120.42 24.46 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.86 -42.08 128.68 Other Income 2.51 14.83 2.30 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.37 -27.25 130.98 Interest 29.66 28.12 44.14 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.72 -55.37 86.84 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 48.72 -55.37 86.84 Tax 17.05 -19.35 24.21 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.66 -36.02 62.63 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.66 -36.02 62.63 Minority Interest 0.59 -- 0.26 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 32.25 -36.02 62.90 Equity Share Capital 66.39 66.39 66.39 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.86 -5.39 9.43 Diluted EPS 4.86 -5.39 9.43 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.86 -5.39 9.43 Diluted EPS 4.86 -5.39 9.43 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited