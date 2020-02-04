Dhampur Sugar Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 801.04 crore, up 0.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 801.04 crore in December 2019 up 0.32% from Rs. 798.51 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.02 crore in December 2019 down 37.93% from Rs. 82.20 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.61 crore in December 2019 down 23.16% from Rs. 120.52 crore in December 2018.

Dhampur Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.68 in December 2019 from Rs. 12.38 in December 2018.

Dhampur Sugar shares closed at 192.20 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 27.12% returns over the last 6 months and 16.27% over the last 12 months.