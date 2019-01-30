App
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dhampur Sugar Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 798.51 crore, up 2.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhampur Sugar Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 798.51 crore in December 2018 up 2.62% from Rs. 778.14 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.20 crore in December 2018 up 27.91% from Rs. 64.26 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.52 crore in December 2018 down 0.71% from Rs. 121.38 crore in December 2017.

Dhampur Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 12.38 in December 2018 from Rs. 9.68 in December 2017.

Dhampur Sugar shares closed at 159.50 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 89.99% returns over the last 6 months and -17.10% over the last 12 months.

Dhampur Sugar Mills
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 798.51 532.79 778.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 798.51 532.79 778.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 705.14 35.64 853.22
Purchase of Traded Goods 71.05 47.77 20.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -212.10 324.96 -334.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.36 26.98 35.66
Depreciation 16.50 11.63 16.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 73.45 25.78 87.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.10 60.03 99.86
Other Income 0.92 2.68 5.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 104.02 62.70 105.37
Interest 15.02 18.42 21.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 89.01 44.29 84.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 89.01 44.29 84.15
Tax 6.96 15.86 19.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 82.05 28.42 64.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 82.05 28.42 64.26
Minority Interest 0.15 0.45 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 82.20 28.87 64.26
Equity Share Capital 66.39 66.39 66.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.38 4.35 9.68
Diluted EPS 12.38 4.35 9.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.38 4.35 9.68
Diluted EPS 12.38 4.35 9.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jan 30, 2019 03:26 pm

tags #Dhampur Sugar #Dhampur Sugar Mills #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar

